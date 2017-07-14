FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
24 days ago
Pence, Trudeau discuss U.S.-Canada trade disagreements
July 14, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 24 days ago

Pence, Trudeau discuss U.S.-Canada trade disagreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States Vice President Mike Pence meet on the sidelines of the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 14, 2017.Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed ongoing trade disagreements between their two countries on Friday on the sidelines of a gathering of U.S. governors.

President Donald Trump plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Canada and Mexico with talks to begin in mid-August.

Trump feels the two allies and neighbors are taking advantage of lax American trade policies.

Pence and Trudeau met on the fringes of the National Governors Association meeting in Providence, Rhode Island.

"On behalf of President Trump, the vice president recognized the importance of the beneficial U.S. trade and investment relationship with Canada, while expressing the need to work together to address lingering trade disagreements," a White House statement said.

It added the two leaders also expressed "their shared commitment to update and modernize NAFTA through constructive renegotiation."

Reporting by Steve Holland in Washingon; Editing by Sandra Maler

