FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada launches NAFTA challenge against U.S. lumber duties
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2017 / 8:30 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Canada launches NAFTA challenge against U.S. lumber duties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday launched a NAFTA trade challenge of the U.S. Commerce Department’s decision earlier this month to impose duties on softwood lumber exports from its northern neighbor.

A pile of logs is pictured in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Canada is pursuing the challenge under the North American Free Trade Agreement’s Chapter 19 dispute settlement mechanism, which the United States wants to remove as part of talks to modernize the three-nation trade pact.

“We will forcefully defend Canada’s softwood lumber industry, including through litigation‎, which we are launching today,” Canada’s foreign ministry said in a statement. It called Washington’s Nov. 2 decision to impose final duties on Canadian lumber exports as “unfair, unwarranted, and deeply troubling.”

The U.S. Commerce Department accuses Canada of unfairly subsidizing and dumping softwood lumber, which is commonly used in the construction of homes. Canada denies it is dumping the lumber.

The decision to impose tariffs follows failed talks to end the decades-long lumber dispute between the two countries.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.