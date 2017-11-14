FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China commerce ministry says 'strong dissatisfaction' on U.S. hardwood plywood ruling
#Business News
November 14, 2017 / 1:54 AM / a day ago

China commerce ministry says 'strong dissatisfaction' on U.S. hardwood plywood ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it expresses “strong dissatisfaction” on a ruling by the United States over imported hardwood plywood products from China.

Unreasonable U.S. actions and rulings will seriously impact China’s exports of hardwood plywood and damage the interests of Chinese firms, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had made final determinations that hardwood plywood from China was being subsidized and dumped in U.S. markets. It set an anti-dumping duty of 183.6 percent and anti-subsidy duties ranging up to 194.9 percent.

The United States imported around $1.12 billion of the products from China in 2016.

Reporting by Ryan WooEditing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
