China commerce ministry says 'strong dissatisfaction' on U.S. hardwood plywood ruling

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it expresses “strong dissatisfaction” on a ruling by the United States over imported hardwood plywood products from China.

Unreasonable U.S. actions and rulings will seriously impact China’s exports of hardwood plywood and damage the interests of Chinese firms, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had made final determinations that hardwood plywood from China was being subsidized and dumped in U.S. markets. It set an anti-dumping duty of 183.6 percent and anti-subsidy duties ranging up to 194.9 percent.

The United States imported around $1.12 billion of the products from China in 2016.