16 days ago
China says 'significant progress' was made on 100-day trade plan with U.S.
July 20, 2017 / 3:04 AM / 16 days ago

China says 'significant progress' was made on 100-day trade plan with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that it and the United States acknowledged "significant progress" on a 100-day action plan for trade and discussed a one-year plan on economic cooperation.

The Chinese embassy in Washington made the comments in a statement after an annual economic dialogue ended there on Wednesday with canceled news conferences.

The talks failed to agree on major new steps to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China, casting doubt over President Donald Trump's economic and security relations with Beijing.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill

