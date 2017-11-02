FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says trade surplus with the United States not intentional
November 2, 2017

China says trade surplus with the United States not intentional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that it has not intentionally sought a trade surplus with the United States, after President Donald Trump called the U.S. trade deficit with the country “embarrassing” and “horrible”.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Trump will begin a trip to Asia on Friday, visiting five countries including China. He also told reporters on Wednesday that every trade deal the United States has is “disastrous”.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Kim Coghill

