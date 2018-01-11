Trump says fairer deal might coax U.S. back into the Paris climate accord

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his primary concern with the Paris climate accord was that it treated the United States unfairly and that if a better deal could be reached, Washington might be persuaded to rejoin the agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“It treated the United States very unfairly,” Trump said during a news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

He said he had no problem with agreeing to a climate deal but the Paris accord was “a bad deal. So we could conceivably go back in.”