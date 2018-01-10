FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says fairer deal might coax U.S. back into the Paris climate accord
January 10, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Trump says fairer deal might coax U.S. back into the Paris climate accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his primary concern with the Paris climate accord was that it treated the United States unfairly and that if a better deal could be reached, Washington might be persuaded to rejoin the agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“It treated the United States very unfairly,” Trump said during a news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

He said he had no problem with agreeing to a climate deal but the Paris accord was “a bad deal. So we could conceivably go back in.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
