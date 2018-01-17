Democrats say no Dreamer solution after Kelly meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Democratic lawmakers said White House chief of staff John Kelly offered no legislative solutions to protect people brought to the United States illegally as children in a meeting on Wednesday with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez told Reuters the White House is making unacceptable demands on immigration measures related to “Dreamer” protections. Luis Gutierrez, a Democratic congressman, said the caucus’ meeting with Kelly was positive but he offered no solution to the immigration standoff.