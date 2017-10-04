FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Currency impact on North American companies' second quarter results up vs first quarter: report
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 15 days ago

Currency impact on North American companies' second quarter results up vs first quarter: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Dollar and Euro notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The negative effect of currency fluctuations on North American companies’ results in the second quarter rose slightly from the first quarter, but was down from a year ago, currency risk consulting firm FIREapps said on Wednesday.

For the second quarter of this year, the negative impact of currency fluctuations on North American companies - including the United States, Canada and Mexico - that quantified an exchange rate effect was $6.71 billion, FIREapps said in a report.

That was up from $6.47 billion in the first quarter of 2017 and down from $6.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The British pound GBP= and the euro EUR= were the most mentioned currencies in earnings calls by North American companies, the data showed.

The foreign currency earnings of U.S. multinational companies are worth less in dollars when the dollar is stronger. A firmer U.S. currency also makes American-made goods and services more expensive overseas.

A U.S. dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, declined 4.7 percent in the second quarter and 2.7 percent in the third quarter of this year.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.