U.S. labor cost growth slows in second quarter

FILE PHOTO - A construction laborer works high atop a building in down town Los Angeles, California, U.S. on March 6, 2017.

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the second quarter, suggesting wage growth could remain sluggish even as the labor market nears full employment.

The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, increased 0.5. percent in the April-June period after accelerating 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the ECI rising 0.6 percent in the last quarter.

In the 12 months through June, labor costs gained 2.4 percent after a similar increase in the year through March.