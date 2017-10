NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists on Friday lowered their tracking estimate on U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to 1.6 percent from 2.0 percent on signs of Hurricane Harvey already dampening business activities in August.

They said they expect some of the weakness would reverse in the fourth quarter as businesses rebound in Texas where Harvey inflicted the heaviest damage.