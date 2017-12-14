U.S. import prices surge in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices surged in November amid an increase in the cost of imported petroleum products, leading to the largest year-on-year increase in seven months.

FILE PHOTO: Semi-truck trailers are shown at the Port of Long Beach in this aerial photograph taken above Long Beach, California August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The Labor Department said on Thursday that import prices jumped 0.7 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices increasing 0.7 percent in November after a previously reported 0.2 percent rise in October.

In the 12 months through November, import prices advanced 3.1 percent, the largest gain since April, after increasing 2.3 percent in October.