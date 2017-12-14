FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. business inventories fall in October as sales rise
Sections
Featured
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
business
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 3:19 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

U.S. business inventories fall in October as sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories fell in October amid strong sales growth, suggesting that inventory investment will probably not provide a large boost to economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Views of Exact Sciences medical supplies inventory at the United Parcel Service's Supply Chain campus in Louisville, Kentucky, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that business inventories slipped 0.1 percent after being unchanged in September.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product.

Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, increased 0.4 percent as reported last month. They dipped 0.1 percent in September.

Business sales rose 0.6 percent in October after jumping 1.6 percent in September. At October’s sales pace, it would take 1.35 months for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.36 months in September.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.