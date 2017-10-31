FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Upper Midwest factory sector grows faster in Oct
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 31, 2017 / 1:06 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. Upper Midwest factory sector grows faster in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest increased in October, led by improved readings in new orders, production and business outlook, according a private survey released on Tuesday.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region rose to 63.61 this month from 60.24 in September.

A reading above 50 indicates regional factory activity is expanding.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.