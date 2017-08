NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday its tracking estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter stood at 2.25 percent, compared with 2.17 percent from a week ago, based on the few economic data releases this week.

The regional central bank's "Nowcast" model showed U.S. GDP for the third quarter would expand at a 1.80 percent rate, compared with the 1.82 percent pace it calculated a week ago.