N.Y. Fed raises U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth view to near 4 percent
December 15, 2017 / 5:11 PM / Updated a day ago

N.Y. Fed raises U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth view to near 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Friday raised its estimate of U.S. gross domestic product growth for the fourth quarter of 2017 closer to 4 percent, based on revisions of prior data that suggested stronger economic activities.

Containers await departure as crews load and unload consumer products at the Port of New Orleans along the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Louisiana June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

The regional central bank’s “Nowcast” model calculated the economy was expanding at an annualized pace of 3.98 percent in the fourth quarter, quicker than the 3.92 percent rate calculated a week ago.

The New York Fed said its latest tracking estimate on GDP growth for the first three months of next year was 3.15 percent, compared with 3.12 percent from last week.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
