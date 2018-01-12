FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. Fed trims U.S. GDP view after retail sales data
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

N.Y. Fed trims U.S. GDP view after retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Friday reduced its estimates on U.S. gross domestic product growth for the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018 after December data on domestic retail sales.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York building is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The regional central bank’s “Nowcast” model calculated the U.S. economy was expanding at an annualized pace of 3.88 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than the 3.97 percent rate calculated a week ago.

The New York Fed said its latest tracking estimate on GDP growth for the first three months of 2018 showed a 3.21 percent growth rate, weaker than the 3.45 percent from a week earlier.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.