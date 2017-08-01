FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
ISM U.S. manufacturing index falls to 56.3 in July
#Business News
August 1, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 5 days ago

ISM U.S. manufacturing index falls to 56.3 in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The large Mead-Westvaco paper mill plant is seen on a rainy day in Covington, Virginia November 9, 2015.Gary Cameron/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy's manufacturing sector expanded in July but at a slower pace than the previous month, according to an industry report released on Tuesday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 56.3 from 57.8 the month before. The reading was just below expectations of 56.5 from a Reuters poll of 66 economists.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The employment index fell to 55.2 from 57.2 a month earlier. Expectations called for a reading of 55.1.

New orders dropped to 60.4 from 63.5. The prices paid index rose to 62.0 from 55.0, compared to expectations of 55.5.

Reporting by U.S. financial markets team; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

