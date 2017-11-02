FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. third-quarter productivity fastest in three years
November 2, 2017 / 12:39 PM / in 19 hours

U.S. third-quarter productivity fastest in three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity increased at its fastest pace in three years in the third quarter, holding down labor costs, but the trend in productivity growth remained moderate.

FILE PHOTO -- Construction workers build a single family home in San Diego, California, U.S. on February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The Labor Department said on Thursday that nonfarm

productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, rose at a

3.0 percent annualized rate. That was the quickest pace since the third quarter of 2014. Growth in second-quarter productivity was unrevised at a 1.5 percent rate.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast productivity rising at a 2.4 percent pace in the July-September quarter.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

