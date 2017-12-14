FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 1:39 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, a government report showed on Thursday.

Signs seeking workers for Kohl's are seen at a job fair in Golden, Colorado, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined by 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 9 from an unrevised 236,000 the week before, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 239,000 in the latest week.

The 4-week moving average was 234,750, a decrease of 6,750 from the previous week’s unrevised average of 241,500.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
