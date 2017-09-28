FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EPA's Pruitt took flights costing taxpayers more than $58,000: Washington Post
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 28, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 21 days ago

EPA's Pruitt took flights costing taxpayers more than $58,000: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scott Pruitt, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, answers a question during the Concordia Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Scott Pruitt is said to have taken at least four noncommercial and military flights since mid-February, costing taxpayers more than $58,000, the Washington Post reported.

In June, Pruitt took the most expensive of the four trips when he traveled from Andrews Air Force Base to Cincinnati to join President Trump, the paper reported, citing records obtained from a congressional oversight committee. wapo.st/2fsAyBo

“When the administrator travels, he takes commercial flights,” EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman told Washington Post on Wednesday.

The administrator and the cabinet secretary are the face of the agency, and have an obligation to get out throughout the country, the paper quoted Bowman as saying.

Pruitt’s frequent travels to Oklahoma are already being investigated by EPA’s inspector general.

The EPA and Pruitt’s office were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.