FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed policies won't have direct linkage to BOJ steps: BOJ official
Sections
Featured
Big brother close ups boost China's tech sector
technology
Big brother close ups boost China's tech sector
Coral spawning spectacle on the Great Barrier Reef
environment
Coral spawning spectacle on the Great Barrier Reef
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 13, 2017 / 1:27 AM / a day ago

Fed policies won't have direct linkage to BOJ steps: BOJ official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s policies will not have a direct linkage to what the Bank of Japan does, but could affect the Japanese central bank’s policies through their impact on global economies, a senior BOJ official said on Monday.

“We’re confident the Fed will steer the U.S. economy and financial conditions in a correct, positive way so that global spillovers would be quite minimal,” Yoshinori Nakata, director-general of the BOJ’s International Department, told a seminar.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.