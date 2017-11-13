Fed policies won't have direct linkage to BOJ steps: BOJ official

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s policies will not have a direct linkage to what the Bank of Japan does, but could affect the Japanese central bank’s policies through their impact on global economies, a senior BOJ official said on Monday.

“We’re confident the Fed will steer the U.S. economy and financial conditions in a correct, positive way so that global spillovers would be quite minimal,” Yoshinori Nakata, director-general of the BOJ’s International Department, told a seminar.