Fed's Bullard says impact of any Trump policy now well into the future

NASHVILLE, Tenn (Reuters) - The economic impact of any fiscal or tax policy changes the Trump administration may enact now will not be felt until late next year or 2019, a Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday, evidence of the hurdles the White House faces in boosting growth.

"The earliest you would have meaningful impact is the second half of 2018 or into 2019," said St. Louis Fed bank president James Bullard, meaning the Fed will not have to change a policy outlook currently based around continued 2 percent economic growth.