FILE PHOTO - A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S. on July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they raised their view that the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase interest rates in December following a September jobs report that showed a pickup in wage growth and a drop in jobless rate.

They increased their subjective probability of a rate hike at the Fed’s Dec. 12-3 meeting to 80 percent from their previous estimate of 75 percent.