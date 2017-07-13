FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Fed's Kaplan, citing low inflation, urges patience on rate hikes
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 25 days ago

Fed's Kaplan, citing low inflation, urges patience on rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday advocated a go-slow approach to further U.S. interest-rate hikes, saying he wants to see more evidence that inflation is heading back up to the Fed's 2-percent goal.

Kaplan said he believes that the U.S. economy will likely grow slightly faster than 2 percent this year, squeezing the remaining slack out of an already tightening labor market and putting upward pressure on inflation.

But he struck a more cautious note than Fed Chair Janet Yellen, saying that while he believes recent weak inflation could well be transitory, he is open-minded to the possibility that it is not.

"I would like to see some greater evidence that we are making progress toward meeting our 2 percent inflation objective in the medium term," he said in an essay published to update his views on the economy and monetary policy. "Future removals of accommodation should be done in a gradual and patient manner."

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.