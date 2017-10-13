As Fed debates cause of low inflation, should be patient, Kaplan says

BOSTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should be patient in raising interest rates, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday, though he added that policy still would be accommodative even if the Fed raises rates.

“We have a debate right now on the diagnosis, why has inflation been lagging,” Kaplan told reporters on the sidelines of the CFA Institute’s fixed income management conference in Boston. “Right now I’m heavily engaged, personally, in the debate…this is why you’ve heard me say, as we have this debate, I believe the Fed should be patient and gradual in removing accommodation.”