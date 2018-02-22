Fed's Kaplan says stronger data could impact rate-hike view

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that three U.S. interest-rate increases in 2018 is “appropriate” but that stronger-than-expected economic data could change that.

“Where I settle out right now is, I think three probably is appropriate,” Kaplan told reporters after an event here. “If I saw a greater overshoot of full employment if I saw even greater evidence than I expect of rising inflation, those would affect my view.” Kaplan also said he is looking for evidence that financial market volatility is tightening credit and threatening growth, but so far does not see any.