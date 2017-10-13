FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kaplan backs periodic review of U.S. inflation target
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 4:55 PM / in 8 days

Fed's Kaplan backs periodic review of U.S. inflation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that he thinks the U.S. Federal Reserve should periodically review its inflation target and other frameworks.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

“Other countries have strategic reviews that they do every number of years to re-look at their targets... and I actually think that might be a healthy thing for the Federal Reserve to do,” Kaplan said at an event in Boston.

He added that while he and his colleagues at the Fed did have discussions “a more formalized review of these targets and frameworks every number of years and to be seen more formally to have that might be an advisable thing.”

The central bank’s preferred measure of inflation has been retreating from the Fed’s 2 percent target rate for the past few months, and policymakers remain divided on if it will rebound.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.