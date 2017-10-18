FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 10-year yield flashes possible warning: Dallas Fed's Kaplan
October 18, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 6 days ago

U.S. 10-year yield flashes possible warning: Dallas Fed's Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The slippage in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield may reflect investors’ expectations of slower long-term domestic economic growth rather than looser financial conditions, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

“That is not a sign of easy financial conditions,” he said of the benchmark U.S. yield which has fallen nearly 10 basis points so far this year.

“That may be a sign of worry about future growth,” Kaplan told reporters after participating on a panel with New York Fed President William Dudley about regional economic trends sponsored by Hearst and Partnership for New York City.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
