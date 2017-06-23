Rate hikes needed given U.S. economy 'pretty good': Mester

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015.

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on a sound footing so the Federal Reserve must continue raising interest rates so as to avoid employment or inflation getting out of hand and causing a recession, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday.

The rate hikes, she said, "are meant to keep the economy healthy, not to slow down the expansion," she told a Fed-sponsored conference here. "The underlying economic fundamentals are pretty good right now."