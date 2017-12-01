FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Fed's Dudley sees reasonable case for December rate hike: WSJ
#Business News
December 1, 2017 / 11:49 AM / in a day

New York Fed's Dudley sees reasonable case for December rate hike: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley agrees with Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell that there is a reasonable case for an interest rate hike in December, the Wall Street Journal on Friday reported him as saying.

FILE PHOTO: New York Fed President William Dudley takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York, U.S. on November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

A rate hike in December would be the third by the Fed this year and Dudley said continuing to raise rates along the same path in 2018 would depend on how the U.S. economy performs.

“Let’s imagine that I had three rate increases pencilled in for 2018. I‘m not wed to that in any way. We could do more. We could do less,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

He also said if the current U.S. economy conditions were to continue, the Federal Reserve would continue to gradually remove monetary policy accommodation. on.wsj.com/2j7BNbt

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza


