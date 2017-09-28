Hawkish Rosengren acknowledges low inflation gives Fed flexibility

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve official who wants “regular and gradual” interest-rate hikes said on Wednesday that low inflation gives the U.S. central bank the option to tighten monetary policy more slowly.

Inflation readings, which have fallen short of a 2-percent target this year, provide “flexibility” to raise rates more slowly, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren acknowledged at a dinner forum, adding he would be concerned if it misses the target for a period of time.

On the other hand, he said, holding policy steady for too long risks an inflation jump that forces the Fed to more aggressively tighten policy.