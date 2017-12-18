FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed seeks to trim rules overlapping with U.S. consumer bureau
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 18, 2017 / 3:06 PM / a day ago

Fed seeks to trim rules overlapping with U.S. consumer bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Monday it was eliminating one rule and proposing to pare back another that cover areas already monitored by a U.S. consumer regulator.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The U.S. central bank said it was repealing its Regulation C, which covered home mortgage disclosure, saying its rules had been superseded by ones written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which opened its doors in 2011.

The Fed also is proposing to limit the reach of its Regulation M, which addresses consumer leasing, again in an acknowledgment of CFPB rulemaking in that area. However, the Fed wants to preserve the part of its leasing rules pertaining to motor vehicle dealers, since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law explicitly bars the CFPB from regulating that industry.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.