Fed's Williams sees four rate hikes between now and end of 2018
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 9:16 PM / Updated a day ago

Fed's Williams sees four rate hikes between now and end of 2018

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should keep raising interest rates over the next couple of years, including about four times between now and the end of 2018, San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Wednesday.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, John Williams, gestures as he addresses a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“From today, four rate hikes through the end of next year is still kind of my base view,” Williams told reporters after an economics forecast luncheon. Williams rotates into a voting spot on the Fed’s policysetting panel next year. “We need to get from here to roughly 2.5 percent fed funds rate over the next couple of years.”

The Fed currently targets short-term interest rates at between 1 percent and 1.25 percent, and is expected to raise them in December.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
