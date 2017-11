WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the economic outlook before the congressional Joint Economic Committee on Nov. 29, the committee said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) policy meeting, in Washington, U.S. on September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), it said in a statement.