Exchange Podcast: James Ledbetter

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump suggested the United States revisit the gold standard. So did his rivals Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Ben Carson. Why are Americans so obsessed with the precious metal, both as a store of value and an investment? James Ledbetter swings by Times Square to discuss his new book, "One Nation Under Gold."
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2sMXoeQ
