FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA approves biosimilar version of cancer drug Avastin
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 14, 2017 / 4:41 PM / a month ago

U.S. FDA approves biosimilar version of cancer drug Avastin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has approved Amgen Inc’s biosimilar version of Roche Holding AG’s cancer drug Avastin.

Amgen’s drug, Mvasi, was approved for multiple types of cancer and is the first biosimilar approved in the U.S. to treat cancer. Biosimilars are somewhat cheaper copies of biologic drugs.

Biologics are made from living cells and are therefore difficult to copy with precision. They are called biosimilars, not generics. Mvasi is approved to treat certain types of colorectal, lung, brain, kidney and cervical cancers.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.