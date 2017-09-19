U.S. senator: No bipartisan deal on Obamacare repair

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on Tuesday that he had failed to reach an agreement with Democrats on a bipartisan effort to stabilize Obamacare insurance markets.

In a statement, Alexander said he and Democratic Senator Patty Murray “have worked hard and in good faith, but have not found the necessary consensus among Republicans and Democrats to put a bill in the Senate leaders’ hands that could be enacted.”

Alexander and Murray had been working to protect the government payments made to insurers to help reduce medical expenses for low-income Americans enrolled in Obamacare. Alexander also wanted states to have more flexibility to design insurance plans under the program.