18 days ago
CBO to issue estimate of Obamacare repeal bill on Wednesday
#Health News
July 19, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 18 days ago

CBO to issue estimate of Obamacare repeal bill on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congressional Budget Office said it would release on Wednesday its estimate for Senate legislation that would repeal Obamacare without a replacement healthcare plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on a healthcare measure next week but it was unclear whether Republicans would try to revive a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The CBO estimate will measure the bill's impact on the budget as well as the number of uninsured Americans.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech

