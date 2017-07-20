FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latest Senate healthcare bill would leave 22 millio without insurance: CBO
#Health News
July 20, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 15 days ago

Latest Senate healthcare bill would leave 22 millio without insurance: CBO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The latest version of Senate Republicans' legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act would leave 22 million Americans without health insurance coverage by 2026, the U.S. Congressional Budget office said on Thursday.

The Senate healthcare bill, which Senate Leader Mitch McConnell shelved on Monday, would reduce U.S. deficits by $420 billion over the coming decade by reducing spending on Medicaid spending and non-group health insurance, the CBO said.

Reporting by David Alexander

