Republican Senator Hatch rejects bipartisan healthcare deal
#Health News
October 18, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 3 days ago

Republican Senator Hatch rejects bipartisan healthcare deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch on Wednesday rejected a bipartisan healthcare deal aimed at stabilizing Obamacare, saying the Senate bill was too costly.

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) listens as Gregory Katsas, nominee for United States circuit judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

“No way to pay for it. Oh my gosh, give me a break. I appreciate the innovation and the attempt to do it right. But it doesn’t help,” the Utah Republican told reporters. “I certainly don’t think it’s a good idea.”

As the Republican head of the Senate finance panel, Hatch oversees legislation that addresses the financial aspects of healthcare policy.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
