Trump does not support Alexander-Murray healthcare bill: White House
#Health News
October 18, 2017 / 7:09 PM / 3 days ago

Trump does not support Alexander-Murray healthcare bill: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump thinks a bipartisan healthcare bill aimed at stabilizing Obamacare by restoring subsidies to health insurers is a step in the right direction but he does not support the measure, the White House said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump chooses a questioner as he takes questions from the media with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at his side in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We’ve said all along that we want something that just doesn’t bail out the insurance companies but actually provides relief for all Americans. And this bill doesn’t address that fact,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

“We think that this is a good step in the right direction. This president certainly supports Republicans and Democrats coming to work together, but it’s not a full approach and we need something to go a little bit further to get on board.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
