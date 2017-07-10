FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
#Health News
July 10, 2017 / 6:36 PM / a month ago

Senate's No. 2 Republican eyes healthcare vote next week: The Hill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R) speak to reporters at the White House following meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans on healthcare in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate's No. 2 Republican said on Monday that he hoped a vote could be held next week on a bill to roll back Obamacare and that a revised Republican healthcare plan could be released later this week, The Hill reported.

"We're just trying to get a good picture of what the alternatives are, and hopefully next week we'll be prepared to take the bill up and vote on it," Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told reporters, according to the publication.

Cornyn said Republicans were still waiting to hear back from the Congressional Budget Office on some proposed changes to their initial draft bill, The Hill said.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann

0 : 0
