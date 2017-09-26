FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
September 26, 2017 / 2:35 PM / in 23 days

U.S. McConnell: debate on healthcare will continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces reporters following a weekly lunch meeting with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the U.S. debate on healthcare would continue, but said nothing about whether he would bring an Obamacare repeal bill to a vote.

Opening the Senate, McConnell praised the bill sponsored by Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, saying it contrasted sharply with Democratic proposals for “single-payer” healthcare. “It’s an important debate for our country. It’s one that will certainly continue,” McConnell, a Republican, said.

Three Republican senators have said they will vote against Graham-Cassidy. But Republicans can lose no more than two votes on the measure, leaving the bill with no clear path to advancing in the Senate.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

