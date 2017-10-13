Top U.S. Senate Democrat holds out hope for Obamacare subsidies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Friday expressed optimism on chances for a deal with Republicans to continue Obamacare’s subsidy payments for low-income people, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap the healthcare insurance supports.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters after the weekly Democratic caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Schumer said, “We’re going to have a very good opportunity to get this done in a bipartisan way” during negotiations in December on broad federal spending legislation, “if we can’t get it done sooner.”