Trump says he is willing work with Democrats on healthcare, taxes: lawmaker

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told several lawmakers on Tuesday that he would work with Democrats in Congress to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system if Republicans fail to pass a measure to repeal and replace Obamacare, a key lawmaker said.

”On healthcare, he made that clear, that if he didn’t get what he wanted, that he was going to work with Democrats on a plan,” for healthcare and that he wanted bipartisan tax reform, U.S. Representative Richard Neal, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said following panel members’ meeting with Trump at the White House earlier on Tuesday.