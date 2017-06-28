FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Senate Republicans likely to pass healthcare bill
June 28, 2017 / 4:13 PM / a month ago

Trump says Senate Republicans likely to pass healthcare bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump looks down while speaking to reporters about healthcare during an energy policy discussion with leaders of American Indian tribes and U.S. governors at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Republican-led Senate would ultimately prevail in passing legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 healthcare law passed under his predecessor, former Democratic president Barack Obama.

"It's very tough ... I think we're going to get it over the line," Trump told reporters at the White House ahead of a separate event on energy, adding that healthcare was "probably the toughest subject" to get passed in Congress.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey

