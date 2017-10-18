FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
On healthcare deal, Trump says he will not 'enrich' insurance companies
#Health News
October 18, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 3 days ago

On healthcare deal, Trump says he will not 'enrich' insurance companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would “not do anything to enrich” insurance companies, strengthening his opposition to a deal between Republican and Democratic senators to stabilize Obamacare by restoring subsidies to health insurers.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the Senate Finance Committee at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, who reached the agreement with Democratic Senator Patty Murray, said earlier that Trump had “completely engineered” the proposal.

“We’re going to see the bipartisan and Lamar Alexander’s working on it very hard from our side and if something can happen that’s fine, but I won’t do anything to enrich the insurance companies,” Trump told reporters when asked about the deal.

“Right now the insurance companies are being enriched. They’ve been enriched by Obamacare like nothing anybody’s ever seen before,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
