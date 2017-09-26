FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican senator says it appears will be no vote on healthcare bill
Sections
Featured
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 26, 2017 / 6:31 PM / in 23 days

Republican senator says it appears will be no vote on healthcare bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Chairmen Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) speaks before Secretary of Agriculture nominee Sonny Perdue's testimony at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Pat Roberts said on Tuesday that “it would appear” there will be no vote on the latest bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and co-sponsors Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy decided there were not enough votes to pass it.

Roberts told reporters that Republicans would target healthcare “in some form” later in the current legislative session.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.